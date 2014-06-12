LONDON, June 12 Spain has priced 9 billion euros of a new 10-year bond which carries a coupon of 2.75 percent, banks managing the deal said on Thursday.

The bonds were priced at 99.564 to yield 2.8 percent, after more than 18 billion euros of orders were placed for the sale.

The orders included an exchange of 3.66 billion euros of bonds maturing next year. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)