US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
(Corrects to clarify Spain has accepted 3.66 billion euros, not 3.6 billion)
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 12 Spain has accepted 3.66 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015 in exchange for a new 10-year bond, the Spanish Treasury said on Thursday.
It has accepted 2.143 billion euros of a 3 percent April 2015 bond, 604 million euros of a 4 percent July 2015 bond and 915 million euros of a 3.75 percent October 2015 bond.
Investors will be offered a new bond maturing in October 2024 in exchange. Over 12 billion euros of orders have been placed for the new 10-year bond, which is set to price later on Thursday, including the value of those switched. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.