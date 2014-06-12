(Corrects to clarify Spain has accepted 3.66 billion euros, not 3.6 billion)

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 12 Spain has accepted 3.66 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2015 in exchange for a new 10-year bond, the Spanish Treasury said on Thursday.

It has accepted 2.143 billion euros of a 3 percent April 2015 bond, 604 million euros of a 4 percent July 2015 bond and 915 million euros of a 3.75 percent October 2015 bond.

Investors will be offered a new bond maturing in October 2024 in exchange. Over 12 billion euros of orders have been placed for the new 10-year bond, which is set to price later on Thursday, including the value of those switched. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)