LONDON Dec 20 Spanish and Italian bonds
outperformed German debt on Tuesday, driving yield spreads
tighter and pushing Bund futures a full point lower as hopes of
a boost to peripheral debt markets rose ahead of the ECB's
three-year loan offer.
Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on the view that a
tender of three-year ECB banking sector loans on Wednesday would
see a large take-up that is then used to buy lower-rated euro
zone government debt.
Spanish 10-year yields were 14 bps lower on
the day at 5.12 percent and the equivalent Italian yield
was down 29 basis points at 6.58 percent.
Bund futures fell to a session low of 137.39, 100
ticks lower on the day as the rally in riskier assets gained
momentum.
(Reporting by William James)