LONDON Jan 13 German Bund futures extended their rally to set a new record high on Friday while yields rose on bonds perceived to carry a higher risk as markets reacted to talk of an imminent downgrade of euro zone sovereign ratings.

Senior euro zone sources said rating agency Standard and Poor's was set to downgrade the credit ratings of several states later in the day, following through on a warning made in December.

Safe-haven German Bund futures hit a new high of 140.22, up over a full point on the day while yields on 10-year Italian, Spanish, Belgian and French debt all rose. (Reporting by William James)