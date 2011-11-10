Sterling steadies after worst fall since October
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Nov 10 Sterling inched up while UK gilts edged lower on Wednesday after the Bank of England kept rates on hold at a record low 0.5 percent and left its asset purchase targets unchanged, as expected.
Sterling was slightly higher against the dollar at $1.5933 from $1.5919 before the policy decision. Versus the euro , sterling was unchanged at 85.40.
December gilt futures extended losses after the BoE announcement and last stood at 130.75, having traded at 130.96 just before.
(Reporting by William James)
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
