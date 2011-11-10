LONDON Nov 10 Sterling inched up while UK gilts edged lower on Wednesday after the Bank of England kept rates on hold at a record low 0.5 percent and left its asset purchase targets unchanged, as expected.

Sterling was slightly higher against the dollar at $1.5933 from $1.5919 before the policy decision. Versus the euro , sterling was unchanged at 85.40.

December gilt futures extended losses after the BoE announcement and last stood at 130.75, having traded at 130.96 just before.

(Reporting by William James)