By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 2 Italy and Spain face a tough task in securing funding for the rest of this year and may have to rely on shorter-term borrowing and support from the European Central Bank in secondary bond markets to meet their targets.

Greece, Portugal and Ireland resorted to similar funding sources before being shut out of bond markets and eventually seeking international bailouts.

The difference this time is that the ECB, which has lately been buying Spanish and Italian debt to keep yields at sustainable levels, cannot afford to wind down its purchases as both countries are deemed too big to be bailed out.

"The ECB has to remain in the market for as long as it takes ... Otherwise it's a liquidity event and that's incomprehensible," said Peter Chatwell, interest rate strategist at Credit Agricole.

Debt auctions this week saw lacklustre demand for Italian 10-year and Spanish five-year bonds. Analysts said this was a signal that ECB support could only buy a short period of time for politicians to take decisive steps to tackle the crisis.

Yields on both Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds rose about 25 basis points after the auctions from levels around 5 percent, to which ECB buying had pushed them.

If yields rise further, both countries might be forced to tap shorter-dated markets in the future to pay lower interest rates on the approxiomately 100 billion euros debt which between them they need to borrow for the rest of this year.

Also, traders say the ECB has only bought nominal bonds of up to 10-years duration, triggering a massive underperformance in bonds linked to inflation and the ultra-long sector of the curve.

In Italy's case, this means about a quarter of the debt instruments it regularly uses are extremely expensive to issue. The 30-year Italian yield is 6.471 percent, while the 10-year index-linked bond's real yield is 4.12 percent.

"Their strategy could be to move down the (maturity) curve all the way to the money markets," said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank, who does not expect to see failed auctions as long as the ECB offers support.

"That's a strategy you can pursue on a couple of months time horizon. That would be a quick adjustment but no real fix and would certainly trigger more market angst about the way forward."

Between Tuesday and Thursday next week Italy is scheduled to reveal details of their bond and bill issuance plans for the upcoming week. The announcements will be closely scrutinised by the markets for signs of more focus on the short term.

AUSTERITY

Italy's austerity drive will also be closely scrutinised, with markets already speculating that the ECB may slow its bond buying to ratchet up pressure on politicians to pass budget tightening measures which have frequently changed.

Signs Greece will miss its deficit targets as well, coupled with concerns over the level of private investor participation in a debt swap and the risk of a second aid deal being delayed by Finland's demands for collateral to back up its loans to Athens could also affect demand at future debt sales.

No matter what happens, analysts do not expect the ECB to stop buying the bonds any time soon. The EFSF bailout fund, which is expected to be given the power to buy in the secondary market, may not have enough fire power to stave off contagion and may also be faced with bureaucratic hurdles in the process.

"I don't think the ECB can get rid of this monkey off its back too easily," Schnautz said.

Next week's supply is expected to be taken down easily by the market, with Austrian paper attractive as investors seek safety. (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James, editing by Nigel Stephenson)