* Bond swap offers risk reduction as bailout problems linger

* Potential for quick returns could tempt hedge fund buying

* Par value exchange 'option 1' seen most attractive

By William James

LONDON, Aug 30 Greece's bond swap proposals may hold enough value to encourage participation by investors holding its increasingly risk debt, and could even prompt some funds to buy up the country's paper just to take part in the exchange.

The four bond exchange options laid out in a formal letter to investors are designed to impose uniform losses of 21 percent, in net present value terms, on debtholders as part of attempts to share the burden of Greece's second bailout deal.

Despite the haircuts involved in the swap, for current bondholders -- or fresh investors -- who believe it will allow Greece to draw a line under its fiscal problems and avoid a more painful debt restructuring, analysts say depressed Greek bond prices mean the deal could offer good value.

The proposal, which forms part of a bailout package agreed in July, aims to ease Greece's debt burden by swapping bonds with a maturity of up to 10 years for 30- or 15-year bonds with additional guarantees which make them less risky to hold than the original bonds.

"For people now holding bonds trading at very distressed levels, it makes sense for them to participate. Not participating implies harbouring a huge risk," said Matteo Regesta, strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

The risk for those considering holding on to their original bonds is that failure to gain enough participation stalls the deal and pushes Greece towards forcing deeper losses on investors or, at worst, defaulting on repayments.

"The implicit threat of forced private sector involvement should prompt many investors to consider the offer," Commerzbank interest rate strategists said in a note.

Nevertheless, investors remain cautious over the swap with participation last estimated at 60 to 70 percent -- below the 90 percent threshold that Greece says is necessary for the exchange to go ahead. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Concerns over the broader rescue package and Greece's ultimate fate have been worsened by protracted wrangling over a bilateral deal between Greece and Finland to collateralise the latter's bailout contributions.

This has hit Greek debt across the curve and raised the market-implied probability of default, making some investors wary of participating in the swap for fear of a more drastic restructuring of Greek debt in the future.

"Our view has always been the haircut is not going to be the final haircut and you would expect one or possibly two more over the next couple of years," said Jeremy Beckwith, chief investment officer at London wealth manager Kleinwort Benson.

But for those investors willing to take part, analysts said the attractiveness of each option would depend on which bonds were exchanged and whether investors believed the swap would restore market confidence in Greece's ability to repay its debt.

Even under a scenario where Greece's problems multiply, losses would be limited thanks to AAA-rated collateral in the form of 30-year non-Greek sovereign or quasi-soverign bonds.

For most, option one -- which immediately rolls all of the face value of existing debt into a new 30-year bond with a coupon that rises over time -- will prove to be most attractive, market participants said.

The third option on the table operates in a similar way but the bonds carries a higher coupon to compensate for a 20 percent haircut on the face value of the investment.

CONFIDENCE

This option may force banks to book unappealing losses, but would be favoured by Greece itself as it immediately cuts the country's huge debt and could, in turn, inspire market confidence.

"For Greece the best will be for (investors) to go for option three or four because they provide the haircut, which means the overall debt to Greece will be reduced, lowering the debt to GDP ratio," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Option four involved a more complicated swap into 15-year paper, seen as attractive to those looking to hold Greek exposure for the shortest possible time.

Futhermore, given the recent surge in Greek yields caused by the row over collateral, hedge funds looking for a fast return could be tempted to buy up bonds just to exchange.

"If I were a hedge fund I would immediately buy at the very long end of the eligible bonds and straight away go to option one," said Regesta at BNP Paribas.

He said that given a current 10-year market price around 51 percent of face value, and with losses limited around 40 percent, the potential rewards -- a rise in prices if the debt exchange restores market confidence -- were attractive. (Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott, editing by Nigel Stephenson)