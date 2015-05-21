LONDON May 21 Citi no longer expects yields on German 10-year bonds to turn negative this year, after a sharp sell-off triggered by receding fears of deflation in the euro zone.

The bank had previously expected yields to touch -0.05 percent by the end of the third quarter, but has revised that target up to 0.2 percent.

It also doubled its yield target for the end of the year to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent.

Goldman Sachs on Friday revised its end-2015 target for Bund yields to 0.90 percent from 0.50 percent.

German 10-year yields were unchanged on Thursday at 0.62 percent, according to Tradeweb data. Yields hit a record low of 0.05 percent in April before a sharp rise. (Reporting by John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)