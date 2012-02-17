NEW YORK Feb 17 The breakeven rate on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Friday moved to the highest level since mid-August after data showing U.S. consumer prices rose the most in four months in January.

The Labor Department on Friday said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month, which was just below analysts' expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.

In the bond market, the 10-year breakeven rate , or the gap between 10-year TIPS yield and 10-year Treasury note's yield, moved up to 2.27 percent, over 3 basis points higher than late Thursday, according to Tradeweb. The breakeven rate was the largest since Aug. 11.

The yield on 10-year TIPS in the open market was last bid at minus 0.244 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)