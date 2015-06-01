TREASURIES-Yields fall after March Fed minutes viewed as dovish

* Traders see Fed sticking to gradual pace of rate hikes * 3-, 5-year yields hit more than five-week lows * Yields initially rise on Fed balance sheet discussion (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with three- and five-year yields touching more than five-week lows after traders viewed the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes as indicating the central bank was maintaining an outlook for a gra