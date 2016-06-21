LONDON, June 21 Fixed income and derivatives
platform Tradeweb said it will extend its operating hours on
Friday across all European asset classes from 4 am (0300 GMT)
London time due to Britain's referendum on membership of the
European Union.
In a note released to clients late on Monday, Tradeweb said
the extended operating hours was aimed at facilitating the
execution of electronic orders for those dealers who wish to
provide liquidity outside usual trading hours.
Prices for German government bonds - the benchmark in the
euro zone - can normally be seen from around 7 am London time on
Tradeweb.
Banks and stock exchanges have warned clients of difficult,
volatile trading conditions in financial markets, flagging the
risk of large gaps in pricing of assets when Britain votes on EU
membership on June 23.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)