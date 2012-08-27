Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
LONDON Aug 27 U.S. Treasury prices were little changed on Monday in trade thinned by a bank holiday in London with investors eagerly awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke on Friday and bracing for a bout of supply this week.
* U.S. T-note futures were flat at at 133 19/32 with 10-year yields down 1 basis point at 1.68 percent.
* Investors will scour Bernanke's speech on monetary policy at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday for any fresh hints that it will soon embark on a fresh round of bond-buying.
* Minutes from its August meeting showed the Fed was likely to deliver on more monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably.
* "It's all about Jackson Hole. The expectation for QE (quantitative easing) has moved a little bit closer on the back of the minutes we saw last week," one trader said.
* The prospect of more bond-buying could underpin U.S. Treasury prices in the short-term but the market also faces $99 billion in new debt this week - two-year bonds on Tuesday, five-year debt on Wednesday and seven-year paper on Thursday.
* The August meeting, however, was held before an improvement in U.S. economic data and a poll of 61 economists gave a 45 percent chance of the Fed announcing a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) after its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
* Safe-haven U.S. Treasury prices should also continue to find support from uncertainty regarding the European Central Bank's plans to curb Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, before its Sept. 6 monetary policy meeting.
* "The situation is still a bit cloudy ... Treasuries are probably benefiting from the unresolved euro issue, benefiting as a safe-haven," Rainer Gunterman, strategist at Commerzbank said.
