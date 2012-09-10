LONDON, Sept 10 U.S. Treasuries held firm on
Monday after a rally last week, supported by growing speculation
that weaker-than-expected jobs data will prompt the Federal
Reserve to resume buying bonds in an attempt to stimulate the
economy.
* T-Note futures rose 1/32 to 133-03/64, but dipped
below peaks of 133-07/32 seen in Asian trading as European
equity markets failed to build on Friday's sharp gains after the
payrolls release.
* As signs of a weakening U.S. economy stack up, the focus
falls on the Fed's meeting later this week to see whether it is
ready to launch a third round of quantitative easing (QE).
* "Everyone's going to be waiting for the Fed ... although
it's not a unanimous view, more than anything the expectation is
that we get some more QE out of the Fed this week," a trader
said.
* A Reuters poll of economists saw a 60 percent chance that
the central bank will announce more QE on Thursday. The same
poll on Aug. 24 only saw a 45 percent chance.
* Cash market 10-year bond yields slipped 0.5
basis point to 1.662 percent. The benchmark yield has fallen 8
bps since the release of Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
* However, given the lack of a strong consensus, market
participants believe there is room for a fresh rally in U.S.
bond prices, and fall in yields, if fresh asset purchases are
announced.
* "We can still have a rally in Treasuries and we can still
go back to the lows around 1.4 percent... the curve should
flatten from this point because I think the Fed will concentrate
the QE in the long end," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist
at ING in Amsterdam.
* The current spread between two and 10-year bonds has
narrowed 12 bps to 142 bps since mid-August after a run of
underwhelming U.S. data.