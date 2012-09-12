LONDON, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new 700 billion euro bailout fund, boosting demand for riskier assets such as equities at the expense of safe-haven government bonds.

* The Constitutional Court said Germany could ratify the European Stability Mechanism and budget pact as long as it could guarantee there would be no increase in German financial exposure to the bailout fund without parliamentary approval.

* U.S. T-note futures fell as much as 11/32 on the day to 132-14/32, following German bonds down after the verdict.

* Adding to appetite for risk were moves by China to prop up growth by speeding up rebate repayments to exporters and increasing export credit insurance to small companies, and expectations of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* "Risk appetite improved following comments from China that it is committed to further fiscal measures, and expectations of action by the FOMC and the positive announcment by the German court, so consequently core government bonds have corrected lower," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

* U.S. T-note yields were up at 1.74 percent, from 1.690 percent in U.S. trading on Tuesday while the 30-year bond yield rose to 2.90 percent from 2.840 percent.

* Some traders, however, said the rise in yields was attracting some buying, notably in five-year T-notes which last yielded 0.68 percent, outperforming on the curve.

* "We saw some selling from Japanese accounts but we're also seeing some buying on the dips. The market is very volatile before the Fed," a trader said.

* The Fed will begin its two-day meeting later in the day. Last week's downbeat U.S. employment data has heightened expectations that the central bank could decide on more bond purchases to stimulate the economy.

* Steps could include a third round of quantitative easing or an extension of the period for which the Fed has committed to keep rates near zero, which now goes through late 2014.