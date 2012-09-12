LONDON, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries fell on
Wednesday after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new
700 billion euro bailout fund, boosting demand for riskier
assets such as equities at the expense of safe-haven government
bonds.
* The Constitutional Court said Germany could ratify the
European Stability Mechanism and budget pact as long as it could
guarantee there would be no increase in German financial
exposure to the bailout fund without parliamentary approval.
* U.S. T-note futures fell as much as 11/32 on the
day to 132-14/32, following German bonds down after the verdict.
* Adding to appetite for risk were moves by China to prop up
growth by speeding up rebate repayments to exporters and
increasing export credit insurance to small companies, and
expectations of fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
* "Risk appetite improved following comments from China that
it is committed to further fiscal measures, and expectations of
action by the FOMC and the positive announcment by the German
court, so consequently core government bonds have corrected
lower," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
* U.S. T-note yields were up at 1.74 percent,
from 1.690 percent in U.S. trading on Tuesday while the 30-year
bond yield rose to 2.90 percent from 2.840 percent.
* Some traders, however, said the rise in yields was
attracting some buying, notably in five-year T-notes which last
yielded 0.68 percent, outperforming on the curve.
* "We saw some selling from Japanese accounts but we're also
seeing some buying on the dips. The market is very volatile
before the Fed," a trader said.
* The Fed will begin its two-day meeting later in the day.
Last week's downbeat U.S. employment data has heightened
expectations that the central bank could decide on more bond
purchases to stimulate the economy.
* Steps could include a third round of quantitative easing
or an extension of the period for which the Fed has committed to
keep rates near zero, which now goes through late 2014.