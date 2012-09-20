LONDON, Sept 20 Treasury prices rose on Thursday
after weak data from the euro zone and Asia painted a gloomy
picture of global growth and increased demand for low-risk
assets with focus turning to U.S. indicators due later in the
day.
* Treasury futures rose 11/32 to 132-23/32, extending
gains made in Asian trading after French business activity data
showed a sharp slump -- shrinking at its fastest rate since
April 2009.
* Chinese Purchasing Managers' Index data released overnight
showed activity contracting for the 11th straight month, while
Japanese exports fell for a third straight month.
* "We've seen disappointing data in the euro zone, Japan and
China, adding to fears of a synchronised global downturn. We've
clearly got a risk-off day today and consequently core
government bonds have rallied," said Nick Stamenkovic,
strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
* The rally in U.S. debt pushed 10-year yields 4
basis points lower to 1.734 percent, further away from the peak
of 1.894 percent seen in the immediate aftermath of the Federal
Reserve's announcement of new asset purchase stimulus last week.
* Markets will look for fresh clues on the health of the
U.S. economy later in the session with the release of
manufacturing and jobs data, neither of which was expected to
reverse the trend for strong low-risk assets demand.
* "Initial (jobless) claims are going to be very closely
watched and I have the feeling that Treasuries are going to
remain well bid going into the data," a trader said.
* The U.S. labour market has been highlighted as a key
concern for policymakers and hence markets will be on the
lookout for any increase in unemployment claims - an outcome
that could spur a fresh rally in T-Notes. Reuters polls forecast
a modest fall to 375,000 from 382,000 last week.
