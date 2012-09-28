LONDON, Sept 28 U.S. debt prices rose in Europe on Friday as an initially positive reception for Spain's 2013 budget faded and traders refocused on the hurdles ahead for Madrid as it tackles its debt crisis.

* Building on a solid Asian session, T-note prices rose as stock markets handed back early gains, boosting low-risk German Bunds and U.S. bonds.

* "There's a little bit of a retracement from the optimism we saw in peripheral European markets. We had a good overnight risk assets session, that came through early in the morning but now markets are saying 'things could still go wrong'," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec in London.

* Treasury futures rose 7/32 to 133-23/32 with traders also citing some buying related to a need to show strong assets on balance sheets at the end of the third quarter.

* While Spain's budget was seen by many as a prelude to the country asking for a bailout that would unlock much-anticipated support from the European Central bank, the country is still awaiting results of stress tests on its banks and a review of its credit rating.

* Traders said economic data could provide fresh impetus to the market later in the day. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index is forecast to show a 0.1 percent rise for August according to a Reuters Poll.

* "That's going to be a number the market is watching today for the U.S... Is inflation filtering through? Are we getting higher food prices? It's not going to change the (Federal Reserve's) mentality but if this number comes in massively higher the market is going to look at it," a trader said.

* Ten-year yields were last 3.5 basis points lower on the day at 1.62 percent, 1.37 percentage points above two-year yields.