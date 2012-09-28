LONDON, Sept 28 U.S. debt prices rose in Europe
on Friday as an initially positive reception for Spain's 2013
budget faded and traders refocused on the hurdles ahead for
Madrid as it tackles its debt crisis.
* Building on a solid Asian session, T-note prices rose as
stock markets handed back early gains, boosting low-risk German
Bunds and U.S. bonds.
* "There's a little bit of a retracement from the optimism
we saw in peripheral European markets. We had a good overnight
risk assets session, that came through early in the morning but
now markets are saying 'things could still go wrong'," said
Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec in London.
* Treasury futures rose 7/32 to 133-23/32 with
traders also citing some buying related to a need to show strong
assets on balance sheets at the end of the third quarter.
* While Spain's budget was seen by many as a prelude to the
country asking for a bailout that would unlock much-anticipated
support from the European Central bank, the country is still
awaiting results of stress tests on its banks and a review of
its credit rating.
* Traders said economic data could provide fresh impetus to
the market later in the day. The Personal Consumption
Expenditures (PCE) price index is forecast to show a 0.1 percent
rise for August according to a Reuters Poll.
* "That's going to be a number the market is watching today
for the U.S... Is inflation filtering through? Are we getting
higher food prices? It's not going to change the (Federal
Reserve's) mentality but if this number comes in massively
higher the market is going to look at it," a trader said.
* Ten-year yields were last 3.5 basis points lower on the
day at 1.62 percent, 1.37 percentage points above
two-year yields.