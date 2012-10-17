LONDON Oct 17 U.S. Treasuries fell in Europe on
Wednesday after Spain avoided a ratings downgrade by Moody's
into non-investment grade, cooling demand for safe-haven
government debt.
* Moody's Investor Service confirmed Spain's Baa3 rating,
giving the recession-hit country a reprieve from a downgrade
that would have taken it into "junk' territory that would have
driven Spain out of some bond indexes and prompting selling by
investors who track them.
* Growing expectations that Spain will ask for aid next
month that would trigger European Central Bank bond purchases
and upbeat U.S. corporate earnings have dulled the allure of
low-risk Treasuries and boosted equity markets in recent days.
* U.S. 10-year T-note yields were last at 1.74
percent, 2 basis points up on levels in late U.S. trading on
Tuesday while T-note futures were down 7/32 at 132-21/32.
* "The fact that Moody's didn't cut Spain to junk was
positive for risk markets and the bid tone that's been in the
(Treasury) market is fading now," a trader said.
* "There has been some significant selling that's went on in
Asia and now in London. The market is trading a bit heavier and
we'll probably see (10-year) yields back up to the 1.80 percent
level and maybe up to 1.83-84 in coming days," the trader said.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries rose to 2.94
percent from 2.90 in late New York trading.
* U.S. debt prices fell on Tuesday after strong earnings
from Goldman Sachs and talk of EU aid for Spain prompted
investors to pick up riskier assets such as equities.
* Some market participants, however, expected benchmark
yields to remain hemmed in the 1.55-1.9 percent range they have
been trading in since August.
* "U.S. earnings have been better than some expected, but
the outlook for the U.S. economy is still unclear, so benchmark
bonds haven't moved out of this month's range, even with the
risk rally," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm.