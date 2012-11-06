LONDON, Nov 6 U.S. Treasuries were range-bound
on Tuesday, with investors refraining from placing big bets as
Americans head to the polls to select their next president in a
tight race.
* The election outcome will be key in determining the
monetary and fiscal policy of the world's largest economy. In
particular, markets are looking to see who will head the central
bank and how the next government will handle the 'fiscal cliff'
with about $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher
taxes set to kick in from Jan. 1.
* U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields rose 3 basis
points to 1.71 percent, close to the middle of the 1.5-1.9
percent range that has held since September.
* Analysts are divided on the impact the outcome of the
elections could have on financial markets.
* Some analysts say a win by President Barack Obama could
favor U.S. government debt by keeping Ben Bernanke at the helm
of the Federal Reserve and maintaining an ultra-easy monetary
policy, while a win by Republican challenger Mitt Romney would
be a positive for stocks on business-friendly policies and tax
cuts.
* There is a market perception that "if Romney wins it's
going to be bullish for equities and if Obama wins it's going to
be good for bonds," one trader said, adding he did not
necessarily share that view. On that basis, however, a Romney
victory could see 10-year yields rise to 1.80 percent, he said.
* Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, said it was far from
clear how financial markets would react to the election outcome:
"I would be very cautious to (make) these conclusions too
rapidly."
* The dip in Treasuries came ahead of a bout of supply this
week including a sale of three-year bonds later this session,
10-year paper on Wednesday and 30-year notes on Thursday.
* In the background, jitters over Greece's economic future
were likely to continue to underpin demand for U.S. debt.
* Tens of thousands of Greek workers began a 48-hour strike
on Tuesday to protest a new round of cuts that unions say will
devastate the poor and cause a failing economy to collapse.
Lawmakers vote on Wednesday on the plan to unlock more
international aid.
* Five-year U.S. Treasury yields were up 1.1
basis points at 0.71 percent while thirty-year borrowing costs
rose 3.2 bps at 2.90 percent.