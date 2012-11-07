* Debt prices buoyed by monetary and fiscal policy outlook
* Obama election win widely anticipated by financial markets
* Fed accommodation and looming fiscal cliff support T-notes
By William James
LONDON, Nov 7 U.S. Treasuries rallied on
Wednesday following the re-election of President Barack Obama as
expectations of loose monetary policy and political gridlock
over spending cuts combined to support safe-haven bonds.
Obama won a second term in the White House after scoring
impressive victories across the country, although control of the
U.S. congress remained split with Democrats controlling the
Senate and Republicans keeping the House of Representatives.
Treasuries began rallying as media projections on results
from key states trickled in and after a brief dip at the
European open, futures remained well supported at
133-05/32, up 29/64.
Although 10-year T-note yields fell 6.3 basis
points to 1.686 percent, traders said the result was in line
with financial market expectations and would not trigger a major
change in price trends.
"An Obama win was around 85 percent priced in, and it all
went according to plan and that's why we're pretty much where we
were this time yesterday," said Craig Collins, a Treasuries
trader at Bank of Montreal in London.
The election outcome is seen by financial markets as broadly
positive for Treasuries for two reasons.
Firstly, under Obama the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
policy is likely to remain accommodative - meaning the central
bank will keep supporting bond prices by buying debt in a bid to
lower borrowing rates and stimulate the economy.
Secondly, with the U.S. congress split, investors are
anticipating difficulty in negotiating a way around $600 billion
in government spending cuts and higher taxes due to be enacted
next year. This so-called 'fiscal cliff' is seen as a threat to
economic growth.
"Clearly Mr Obama is going to stick to his guns in terms of
the loose monetary stance ... plus there's still uncertainty
over the outlook for resolving the fiscal logjam. Consequently,
Treasury yields are moving lower," said Nick Stamenkovic,
strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
STATUS QUO
Traders said that the rally was unlikely to push 10-year
bond yields much further below the 1.60 percent mark which has
held since early September, with a rush of sidelined funds
potentially looking to get back into riskier equities and
tempering the appeal of low-yielding bonds.
Over the medium term, the looming fiscal cliff was going to
be the main focus for investors, traders said, with the threat
of a fresh recession keeping safe-haven assets supported while a
solution appeared a distant prospect.
"The dollar is still the most liquid currency in the world
and is the biggest constituent of global FX reserves. So, even
if we do go over the proverbial fiscal cliff, I think the
downside for Treasuries is still not that much," Stamenkovic
said.
Recent history supports the view that Treasuries remain a
safe haven even when extreme circumstances threaten the U.S.
economy.
In 2011, U.S. debt prices remained solid throughout
bickering over raising the national debt limit that took the
country to within a whisker of default and contributed to the
loss of its AAA rating by Standard and Poor's.