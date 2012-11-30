LONDON Nov 30 U.S. government bonds were stable
on Friday, consolidating this week's gains made on the back of
worries over sizeable fiscal tightening next year before an
expected improvement in business sentiment surveys.
* U.S. lawmakers said they made no significant progress on
Thursday on reaching a budget deal to avoid $600 billion of
automatic 2013 spending cuts and tax hikes, which could send the
economy back in recession.
* Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries have gained slightly this week
due to those worries, with 10-year T-note yields
falling by about 7 basis points. On Friday, they were 0.7 bps
higher at 1.6267 percent.
* The pause in price gains was caused by the prospect of an
improved reading in the Chicago PMI sentiment survey for
November.
* "I think the PMIs are going to be OK and the market felt
it was too long going into them," one trader said.
* This week's fall in T-note yields leaves them right in the
middle of a 50 basis points range seen in the second half of
this year.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia/editing by Chris Pizzey, London
