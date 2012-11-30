LONDON Nov 30 U.S. government bonds were stable on Friday, consolidating this week's gains made on the back of worries over sizeable fiscal tightening next year before an expected improvement in business sentiment surveys.

* U.S. lawmakers said they made no significant progress on Thursday on reaching a budget deal to avoid $600 billion of automatic 2013 spending cuts and tax hikes, which could send the economy back in recession.

* Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries have gained slightly this week due to those worries, with 10-year T-note yields falling by about 7 basis points. On Friday, they were 0.7 bps higher at 1.6267 percent.

* The pause in price gains was caused by the prospect of an improved reading in the Chicago PMI sentiment survey for November.

* "I think the PMIs are going to be OK and the market felt it was too long going into them," one trader said.

* This week's fall in T-note yields leaves them right in the middle of a 50 basis points range seen in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)