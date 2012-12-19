LONDON Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries inched higher on
Wednesday, halting losses this week in the absence of further
progress towards a deal to avert a $600 billion fiscal crunch
before year-end.
* Gathering momentum in negotiations to avert the so-called
fiscal cliff triggered a fall in Treasuries earlier this week,
as signs of compromise from Republicans and Democrats fuelled
optimism that a deal will be struck before a Dec. 31 deadline.
* However, Republican lawmakers stepped up pressure on U.S.
President Barack Obama to cede ground on tax rises on Tuesday by
proposing their own tax bill.
* "It seems like there was some overly optimistic outlook
for the House Republicans coming together with Obama for
averting the fiscal cliff. Now that optimism is deteriorating a
little bit, and that's helped bond prices," a trader said.
* Treasury futures rose 11/64 to 132-7/64, and
10-year yields fell to 1.80 percent, down from 1.84
percent in late U.S. trade on Tuesday.
* "We've found some support once we broke through north of
1.80, that has been enough to bring in some buying,"
the trader said.
* Ciaran O'Hagan, strategist at Societe Generale, said any
future compromise between Republicans and Obama over major
issues such as Medicare, the government health insurance
programme for seniors, and taxes on estates could see Treasuries
break below an important support level at 1.87 percent.
* ", we doubt such a compromise would be reached on
these two issues at this time," he added
* Plentiful supply of U.S. debt also kept a lid on gains.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes later on
Wednesday, followed by $14 billion in five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. It sold $35
billion in five-year notes on Tuesday.