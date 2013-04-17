LONDON, April 17 U.S. government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from lower equity markets in the absence of major data, but yields may need fresh impetus to break below key levels.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street and European shares fell for a fourth session in a row, underpinning demand for safe-haven assets.

"Wall Street looks like it's going to open softer today and that is giving some support to Treasuries," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said.

Ten-year U.S. government bond yields were 1.7 basis points lower at 1.71 percent.

They fell to their lowest since December on Monday, the day two bombs ripped through the Boston Marathon, as far as 1.676 percent. That was only slightly below a previous low of 1.677 percent hit on April 5, levels that markets have struggled to sustainable break.

"We are pretty close to some resistance level, that's probably why it's going to need another catalyst for us to break through," Craig Collins, trader at Bank of Montreal, said.

Investors will look to jobless claims data and manufacturing activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region on Thursday for fresh insight into the world's largest economy.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices fell in March for the first time in four months and factory output slipped, strengthening the view the Federal Reserve may have to maintain its monetary stimulus to speed up growth.

"The question has become 'what is the exit strategy going to look like?'" Collins said.

"I think people are leaning towards them gradually lowering the amount that they are going to be buying on a monthly basis. But what the data is telling us and also what the Fed governors have been speaking about is that it is still far off in the horizon."

A handful of Fed policy doves on Tuesday showed no sign they were prepared to reduce the U.S. central bank's extraordinary accommodation any time soon.