LONDON, April 22 U.S. government bond prices
fell on Monday in Europe, retreating from last week's four-month
highs as investors made room for $99 billion in new supply to be
auctioned later this week.
Demand for low-risk instruments was also weakened by a rally
in the euro zone's lower-rated debt markets following the
re-election of Italy's president.
The move raised the prospect of an end to the country's
two-month old political stalemate, although doubts remained
whether that can include a lasting reform-minded government.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. T-note yields were 2.6
basis points higher on the day at 1.7306 percent, off a
four-month low of 1.6730 percent hit last Wednesday on the back
of a series of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.
"We had a good rally in the past few weeks ... (but) we're
going to have a lot of supply this week and that's adding a bit
of pressure," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
He saw yields trapped in a narrow 1.70-1.80 percent range in
the near-term, with more disappointing data releases needed to
break below the recent lows.
Data due this week include figures on March sales of
existing and new homes on Monday and Tuesday respectively,
durable goods orders on Wednesday, new jobless claims on
Thursday and advance figures on first quarter gross domestic
product growth due on Friday.
Some analysts warn against betting that weak data could send
yields much lower and keep them there.
"There is potential for fixed income yields to squeeze lower
still if the data flow support such a move but we would caution
that this move back into prior ranges may not be sustainable
except in the most extreme negative macro outcomes," Charles
Diebel, head of macro strategy at Lloyds, said in a note.
"Selling rallies seems appropriate in core fixed income but
given the macro data run, it should be (U.S. Treasuries) that
eventually underperform and back up to higher yields."
T-note futures were 6/32 lower at 132-26/32.