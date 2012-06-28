LONDON, June 28 U.S. government bond prices rose in Europe on Thursday as investors preferred to hold safe haven debt before a two-day EU summit that is seen unlikely to produce powerful measures to calm market fears over the future of the euro.

* The meeting finds European Union leaders more openly divided than at any time during the crisis, with Spain and Italy - the two countries at the forefront of the crisis - trying to convince Germany that emergency steps were needed.

* Germany quashed any hopes that the euro zone may soon issue common bonds and expectations were low that other proposals such as joint banking deposit guarantees or extra powers to the ESM rescue fund may be agreed.

* T-note futures were last 17/64 higher at 133-26/32. The 10-year benchmark yields were 1.5 basis points lower at 1.6057 percent.

* "People are of the view that very little is going to come out of the summit and are coming in looking to buy these markets," one trader said. "Of course if something does come out of the summit we can sell off pretty sharply but the market will see straight through any attempt at a quick fix."

* U.S. bonds underperformed other safe haven debt such as German Bunds due to supply pressures, with the Treasury planning to sell $29 billion of seven-year notes later on Thursday.

* The spread between 10-year German and U.S. bonds widened by 3 basis points on Thursday to 10 basis points. The gap has been narrowing in recent weeks as investors fretting over the future of the euro currency union began questioning Germany's safe haven status. In April, it was nearly 50 bps. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Toby Chopra)