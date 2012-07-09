LONDON, July 9 Rising demand for U.S. Treasuries pushed 10-year yields to a one-month low on Monday, driven by renewed stress in the euro zone and as weak data continued to raise the likelihood of fresh assets purchases by the Federal Reserve.

* Increased appetite saw U.S. 10-year bond yields fall 3 basis points to 1.52 percent, sinking below levels hit on Friday when weaker-than-forecast U.S. payrolls data added to a gloomy economic outlook and fuelled a steep decline in Treasury yields.

* "There seems to be some follow-through from Friday's payrolls. This morning there was definitely some good buying coming into the market at the long end ... mostly driven by real money," a trader said.

* A slowing economy coupled with growing doubts about attempts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis has seen investors turn to the relative safety of U.S. debt, taking yields closer to the 1.442 percent low hit on June 1. That was the lowest level on records going back to the early 1800s, according to data gathered by Reuters.

* Treasury futures rose 8/32 to 134-39/64, matching a rise in German debt futures. Tension in the euro zone remains high as Spanish bond yields sit at levels seen as unsustainable with investors fast losing faith in steps to address the currency bloc's debt crisis.

* This helped ensure the near-term outlook remained bullish for Treasuries, analysts said, while also pointing to fresh dovish comments from U.S. policymakers that added weight to calls for fresh bond buying in the form of quantitative easing.

* Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, said the bank should loosen policy further with a new round of bond purchases as a way to bring down unemployment, even at the risk of driving inflation temporarily higher.

* "The main story with the Federal Reserve now is when are they going to go with QE3 and in what shape. Any sign of (economic) weakness will help the long-end outperform," said Alessandro Mercuri, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

* "We would expect the softening outlook to push the 10-year yield towards 1.45 percent. Also the event risk is still clear and present both in Europe ... and in the U.S.," Mercuri added. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Susan Fenton)