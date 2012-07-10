LONDON, July 10 U.S. Treasuries were steady in
Europe on Tuesday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve
will take further easing steps although a busy week of supply
from debt sales capped gains in the short term.
* Ten-year Treasury yields were just under a basis
point higher at 1.52 percent, with T-note futures 3/32
lower at 134-29/64. Both 10- and 30-year yields broke below the
trading range in place since mid-June on Monday.
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week increased
expectations of further policy easing.
* Wall Street economists see a 70 percent chance the Fed
will attempt to spur borrowing and demand with a third round of
quantitative easing, or QE3, according to a Reuters poll
conducted on Friday. The Fed has already
extended "Operation Twist", where it sells shorter-dated
securities to buy longer-dated ones.
* "The opportunities from Operation Twist continue and that
is positive for yields," a trader said. "Plus with the European
Central Bank moving its deposit rate to zero, perhaps we could
see some flows into the very front-end of the U.S. curve
although there is the currency risk."
* Thirty-year bond yields closed below the 2.65 percent
lower boundary of their recent trading range for the first time
since early June. A similar break higher in the 30-year future
suggests "much more bullish sentiment" developing, said UBS
technical analyst Richard Adcock.
* Minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting, released on
Wednesday, may indicate the extent towards which the central
bank is leaning towards more easing steps.
* China's June trade data stoked anxiety about the strength
of domestic demand in the world's second biggest economy as
imports rose at only half the pace expected -- helping to dampen
risk appetite and increase the appeal of bonds.
* The Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes
later on Tuesday. That will be followed by $21
billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $13
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
