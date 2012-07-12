LONDON, July 12 U.S. Treasuries edged up in Europe on Thursday, supported by investor worries about slowing global growth and as riskier assets such as equities retreated after Federal Reserve minutes dampened speculation about further economic stimulus.

* Benchmark 10-year T-notes rose around 5/32 in price to yield 1.489 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late U.S. trade on Wednesday, keeping the yield curve around its flattest levels in nearly two weeks around 123 bps.

* Some traders expect the curve to keep flattening on the back of the Fed's Operation Twist - which involves buying longterm debt - and as investors look for higher yield further up the curve.

* "The market seems better bid today with some follow- through buying in Asia continuing in London ... I don't think we're going to get QE3 just yet but Operation Twist is going to last until the end of the year and that's going to be supportive of the long end," a trader said.

* The 10-year yield had dipped to a low of 1.45 percent the previous day, only one basis point higher than a record low in early June, after a sale of 10-year notes drew huge demand from investors who buy directly from the government. Investor demand for Treasuries will be tested again at a 30-year bond auction later on Thursday.

* Traders and strategists see the 10-year yield hitting record lows in coming days given an uncertain outlook on global growth and worries about the ability of euro zone policymakers to contain a three-year debt crisis.

* "Lack of growth and event risk make us near-term Treasury bulls, with the 10-year yield seen at 1.45 perent by end-Q3, before rising to 1.65 perent at year-end, with the exact path much dependent on the type, size and timing of policy responses," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a note. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Stephen Nisbet)