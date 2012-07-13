LONDON, July 13 U.S. Treasury yields hovered near record lows on Friday, with appetite for safe-haven assets underpinned by a downgrade to Italy's sovereign rating.

* U.S. 10-year government bond yields were flat at 1.47 percent, not far from a record low of 1.44 percent hit in June, with analysts saying trade would be led by Europe in the absence of any major economic data.

* The Italian auction may prove challenging after Moody's surprised markets by downgrading Italy's sovereign ratings by two notches to Baa2 - just two notches above junk status.

* "If you have a messy Italian auction then maybe that gives them a bit of a bid," Charles Diebel, head of market strategy at Lloyds Bank said. "There is nothing really driving the market one way or the other except for Europe... People don't want to be short, certainly not over the weekend."

* U.S. Treasuries have benefited so far this year from turmoil in the euro zone, which is struggling with a three-year old crisis, and more recently from signs that the global economy is slowing.

* Releases have recently reinforced the view that the U.S. economic recovery is faltering, while data earlier showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in three years.

* Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting published this week showed the central bank was open to buying more Treasury bonds to stimulate the economy, but that the recovery would need to weaken further for a consensus to build.

* In the mean time, traders expected the U.S. yield curve to continue to flatten after the Fed decided to extend its "Operation Twist", where it sells short-dated bonds to buy long-dated ones in a bid to bring long-term interest rates lower.

* "We are at yield lows here in 10-year, there is still flattening going on in the curve 10's-30's," one trader said. "I think Operation Twist is going to be supportive, I think the grab for yield is going to be a continuing story, and that's going to push yields lower, the curve is going to flatten."

* U.S. thirty-year government bond yields were also little changed on the day at 2.56 percent. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Patrick Graham)