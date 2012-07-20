LONDON, July 20 U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields held near their lowest levels on record in Europe on Friday with Spain's fiscal woes keeping investors on edge, bolstering demand for safe-haven government bonds.

* Spain's 10-year bond yield held above 7 percent after weak demand at an auction on Thursday, intensifying doubts over whether Madrid can avoid a full-blown bailout.

* Ten-year Treasuries inched up around 4/32 in price to yield 1.494 percent, off Thursday's high of 1.523 percent and just 4 basis points from the record low of 1.442 tested earlier this week.

* U.S. 30-year T-bonds yielded 2.589 percent, down 2.2 bps from levels in late New York trade.

* "We've seen some buying in 10-year Treasuries and the curve has flattened a a bit with the shift to the long end but there's not a huge amount of flows," a trader said.

* "Spain remains in focus and it's widening out right now and it's only matter of time before the market anticipates more intervention from the ECB (European Central Bank). Maybe we expect a full-blown bailout by Spain after the bank bailout."

* Euro zone finance ministers and Spain will give final details on a 100 billion euro bailout for the country's banks later in the day but these were largely priced in by the market.

* Investors also remain wary of the growth outlook after shrinking factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region and more evidence of sluggish job growth in the world's largest economy on Thursday.

* They will be looking for further clues on the health of the economy and whether it will weaken enough to push the Federal Reserve into launching a new round of bond buying, known as quantitative easing, some analysts said.

* Some traders, however, say the Fed is unlikely to embark on more stimulus before the end of its Operation Twist programme intended to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Susan Fenton)