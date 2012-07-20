LONDON, July 20 U.S. 10-year Treasury note
yields held near their lowest levels on record in Europe on
Friday with Spain's fiscal woes keeping investors on edge,
bolstering demand for safe-haven government bonds.
* Spain's 10-year bond yield held above 7 percent
after weak demand at an auction on Thursday,
intensifying doubts over whether Madrid can avoid a full-blown
bailout.
* Ten-year Treasuries inched up around 4/32 in price to
yield 1.494 percent, off Thursday's high of 1.523
percent and just 4 basis points from the record low of 1.442
tested earlier this week.
* U.S. 30-year T-bonds yielded 2.589 percent,
down 2.2 bps from levels in late New York trade.
* "We've seen some buying in 10-year Treasuries and the
curve has flattened a a bit with the shift to the long end but
there's not a huge amount of flows," a trader said.
* "Spain remains in focus and it's widening out right now
and it's only matter of time before the market anticipates more
intervention from the ECB (European Central Bank). Maybe we
expect a full-blown bailout by Spain after the bank bailout."
* Euro zone finance ministers and Spain will give final
details on a 100 billion euro bailout for the country's banks
later in the day but these were largely priced in by the market.
* Investors also remain wary of the growth outlook after
shrinking factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region and
more evidence of sluggish job growth in the world's largest
economy on Thursday.
* They will be looking for further clues on the health of
the economy and whether it will weaken enough to push the
Federal Reserve into launching a new round of bond buying, known
as quantitative easing, some analysts said.
* Some traders, however, say the Fed is unlikely to embark
on more stimulus before the end of its Operation Twist programme
intended to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term
borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Susan Fenton)