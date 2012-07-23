LONDON, July 23 U.S. 10-year government bond
yields hit historic lows in Europe on Monday as worries that
Spain may need a full-blown sovereign bailout prompted investors
to seek safe haven assets.
* Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region to say
it would tap an 18-billion-euro government programme to keep its
finances afloat. The eastern Valencia region said on Friday it
needed help and media reported more regions are likely to do the
same..
* The news overshadowed approval of a bailout for Spain's
banking sector, worth up to 100 billion euros, agreed on Friday,
which along with fresh austerity measures and looser fiscal
targets was aimed at avoiding a full bailout that the euro zone
can barely afford.
* U.S. 10-year government bond yields were last
4.4 basis points lower on the day at 1.4145 percent, having
fallen as low as 1.408 percent. That was its lowest level since
the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.
* "You've got a lot of speculation that Spain is going to
need a sovereign bailout," one trader said. "Markets are usually
illiquid this time of the year, but there's been reasonable
volumes in Treasuries so this market feels like it wants to
rally."
* Supply pressure coming from auctions of a combined $99
billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes later this week is
unlikely to put a break on the rally in U.S. Treasuries as euro
zone concerns remain the main market driver, the trader said.
* Concerns also mounted again over Greece with international
lenders scheduled to gather in Athens to discuss the terms of
further rescue payments, after its prime minister said the
country was now mired in a "Great Depression"..
* The domestic picture also looked supportive for
Treasuries. Given the poor state of the U.S. economy, investors
expect the Federal Reserve to embark on further monetary easing,
but so far Chairman Ben Bernanke refrained from sending clear
signals that such a move was imminent.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)