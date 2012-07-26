BRIEF-Leagold Mining Corp anticipated that offering price to be between C$2.75 and C$3.25 per subscription receipt
* Leagold Mining files amended and restated preliminary prospectus with indicative pricing range and expanded offering syndicate
LONDON, July 26 U.S. benchmark bond yields edged off record lows in Europe on Thursday with traders pushing for cheaper prices before an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes later in the day.
* The 10-year T-note last yielded 1.40 percent, up from a record low of 1.3808 percent set on Wednesday.
* Treasury yields have been pushed down by the global growth concerns, worries Spain will need a massive financial bailout on top of a bank rescue plan, and concerns that Greece's debt woes could eventually force it to exit the euro zone.
* "We've got supply in the seven-year part of the curve and the market is setting up a little bit for that, trying to get some concession. We've seen selling of fives and sevens," a trader said.
* Some analysts said yields could drop further once the supply was out of the way as the mood in the euro zone remains fragile.
* The seven-year notes due for sale yielded 0.91 percent in the when issued market broadly in line with the 0.91 percent yield on the current seven-year note in the secondary market.
* The auction caps $99 billion euros in new debt sales by the Treasury Department this week. A total of $35 billion of five-year notes were sold on Wednesday at a record low yield, following a record low yield in the sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday.
* The yield on 30-year T-bonds stood at 2.44 percent , around the previous session's trough of 2.447 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Catherine Evans)
