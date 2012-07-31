LONDON, July 31 Ten-year U.S. government bond
yields were little changed on Tuesday before key monetary policy
meetings later this week and are expected to retest recent
record lows if major central banks disappoint market
expectations for more policy action.
* U.S. 10-year government bond yields were
virtually flat at 1.51 percent, not far from a record low of
1.38 percent hit last week, before a Federal Reserve meeting
that finishes on Wednesday and a European Central Bank meeting
that ends on Thursday.
* There are mixed views on whether the Fed will hold fire
and mainly offer markets dovish language or whether it could
undertake one or more steps, including purchases of bonds in the
open market. But the stakes are higher for the ECB, whose
President Mario Draghi's strong comments last week fueled high
expectations for bold policy action.
* "Given what they have told us, 'believe me it will be
enough', they have to deliver big and overshoot estimates," one
trader said.
* In his boldest comments since taking the ECB's helm last
November, Draghi pledged last Thursday to do whatever was
necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, specifically
mentioning high risk premiums on some sovereign debt. Draghi at
the time also said "believe me, it will be enough".
* That has fueled speculation that the bank could resume its
bond-purchasing program or even take more forceful action to
bring Spanish and Italian borrowing costs down to sustainable
levels. Nineteen of 24 euro money market traders expect the ECB
will soon re-start the Securities Market Programme (SMP),
according to a Reuters poll published on Monday.
* "If all they say is they are going to bring back the SMP,
that's a disappointment, because it hasn't worked already. They
have got to actually go for the big bazooka," the trader said,
adding that he would be long Treasuries going into the monetary
policy meetings. "I don't know what they can do within their
mandate. It depends how much of the rule book they want to rip
up."
* Data on Friday is expected to show the U.S. economy
created 100,000 non-farm jobs in July. A disappointing number
could put further pressure on Treasury yields, analysts said.
* "Anything between 70,000 and 120,000 is more of the same -
it's weak growth but it's not alarming. I think the major thing
would be if it goes to something like 20,000 or 30,000. That
would really get people nervous, because it gets very close to
(a number) associated with recession," Philip Marey, strategist
at Rabobank said.
* Before then, investors would look at Midwest business
activity data later in the day for fresh insight into the health
of the world's largest economy.
* Fiver-year U.S. Treasury yields were flat at
0.61 percent and thirty-year yields were little
changed at 2.59 percent.
