LONDON Aug 3 U.S. Treasuries inched lower in
European trade on Friday as some market participants pocketed
profits after Thursday's rally but activity was light before
non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.
* Treasuries prices jumped on Thursday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed some in markets
by not delivering immediate action to stem the euro zone debt
crisis. He said the ECB would gear up to buy Italian and Spanish
bonds in the market, but only after euro zone governments had
activated bailout funds to do the same.
* Markets were focused on the U.S. jobs report due at 1230
GMT. Treasuries could get a boost if a weak result stirs renewed
speculation about the chances of further Federal Reserve
monetary stimulus as early as September, while a strong result
could produce the opposite reaction.
* "The volatility from yesterday washed out a lot of
positions...Positioning is relatively light at this point before
the jobs data. We had the FOMC in wait and see depending on the
data so I don't think positioning is going to change much before
the report," said Lloyds head of rates strategy Charles Diebel.
* "The consensus is for about 100,000 so you need to see
something like zero or plus 200,000 to get the market moving
either way," he added.
* U.S. 10-year T-notes were last 9/32 lower in
price to yield 1.51 percent, up 2 basis points from levels in
late New York trade, while U.S. 30-year T-bonds shed
25/32 to yield 2.59 percent.
* The Fed said on Wednesday it was prepared to act if the
economy deteriorated further. But policymakers refrained from a
third round of bond purchases, or extending a pledge of
near-zero interest rates into 2015.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)