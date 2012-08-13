LONDON Aug 13 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday as disappointing data from Asia underpinned appetite for
safe-haven debt, but yields were seen rangebound until
September, when markets hope to get more clarity on the European
Central Bank's intervention plans.
* Ten-year U.S. Treasury bond yields fell 2.4
basis points to 1.63 percent, while thirty-year yields
were down 2.6 bps at 2.72 percent.
* "Asian equity markets took a bit of a dip this morning on
the back of disappointing Japanese Q2 GDP figures, and that's
given a bit of a lift to Treasuries," Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.
* Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June,
half the pace expected. Trade data on Friday
showed China's July exports grew a mere 1 percent - well below
the consensus call for growth of 8.6 percent.
* The data raised concerns about global growth a day before
the euro zone, mired in a three-year-old debt crisis - releases
its own gross domestic product data for the second quarter.
* U.S. retail sales data on Tuesday will provide the latest
insight into the health of the world's largest economy.
* More signs of weakness could spur expectations for further
U.S. central bank action after two officials came out strongly
last week for new steps to stimulate the economy, including San
Francisco Fed chief John Williams, whose comments were published
after Friday's market close.
* But some in the market expected Treasury prices to remain
rangebound until more information was provided on the ECB's
intervention plans.
* ECB President Mario Draghi indicated earlier this month
the central bank may again start buying government bonds to
reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but not
before September - and only if governments activated the euro
zone's bailout funds to join the ECB in buying bonds.
* "I would say that we will bounce around in the 1.55-1.70
(percent) range (on the 10-year yield) for the next few weeks
until we get something more definitive out of Europe and also on
the data that is coming out of China and see how they are going
to go about addressing their slowdown as well," a trader said.