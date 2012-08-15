Sterling inches higher as markets take Brexit breather
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Aug 15 U.S. Treasury yields rose in Europe on Wednesday, breaking above a key technical level, after upbeat retail sales data the previous day led investors to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve may delay further steps to stimulate the economy.
* Traders reported one big seller in early trade, which in thin markets pushed 10-year yields around 5 basis points higher and through the 100-day moving average at around 1.74 percent.
* "There's been selling out of Asia earlier and overnight," one trader said. "Those accounts are loaded up on Treasuries and just taking a little bit off."
* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were 4.5 bps higher at 1.78 percent, with T-note futures down 10/32 at 132-26/32.
* Whether the higher yields are sustained is likely to depend on how this week's data releases compare to forecasts .
* Later on Wednesday, U.S. consumer inflation figures are expected to show price pressure remains benign, while industrial production is forecast to pick up pace.
* "The risk is that there is a reasonable amount of decent data, equities perform and fixed income gets hit," a second trader said. "We'd expect to see some support coming in around current levels but if we break 1.80 percent then you're looking at 1.86 percent - the 200-day moving average."
* Expectations remain that the Fed could eventually embark on a third round of quantitative easing through bond purchases, or QE3, but a steady run of better-than-forecast data may mean those steps come later -- or not at all. Data on Monday showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, beating a consensus estimate for a 0.3 percent gain.
* "The main source of weakness in rate markets is stemming from U.S. Treasuries," Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note. "U.S. data is continuing to surprise to the upside and, in combination with the strength of U.S. equity markets, serving to reduce the case for QE3."
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 16 European equities fell on Thursday after seven straight sessions of gains, with weaker metal prices weighing on miners and a poor update battering shares in engineering group Cobham.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.