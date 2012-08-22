LONDON, August 22 U.S. Treasury bond prices
firmed on Wednesday as a rally in U.S. stocks faltered, with the
S&P 500 facing technical resistance after hitting its highest
level in four years.
* Ten-year U.S. bond yields fell 1.2 basis
points to 1.79 percent, while the thirty-year equivalent
was 1.2 bps lower at 2.89 percent.
* One trader said the 10-year yield had met resistance at
1.86 percent - a 200-day moving average - and minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest meeting would be key to providing the
market with fresh direction.
* "If we do get any sort of hawkish tone out of the FOMC or
no chance of QE (quantitative easing) - which the market is
probably expecting there should still be some chance of - then I
think the 1.86 (percent level) gets breached," the trader said.
* Recent U.S. data has been mixed but chances that the Fed
will launch a third round of money printing have risen slightly
over the past month to 60 percent, according to a recent Reuters
poll that also showed economists lowering economic growth
expectations for this year and next..
* Expectations the European Central Bank will launch some
kind of plan to curb Spanish and Italian borrowing costs as
early as September has favored global risk markets at the
expense of their safe-haven counterparts in recent weeks.
* But there are many uncertainties still at large and the
scope for this trend to continue in the near-term could be
limited, analysts said.
* "There are so many ifs, buts and maybes on various
European issues," Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec said.
"The retracement in safe-haven assets has probably been a
little bit overdone in the short-term."
* The trader said Treasuries could soon get to attractive
levels again.
* "If we do breach the 1.86 level and we get up to 2 percent
again, people are definitely going to use that as an opportunity
to buy," the trader added.