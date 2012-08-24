LONDON Aug 24 U.S. Treasury yields edged lower in Europe on Friday with market players needing more clues about whether the Federal Reserve will take further steps to ease monetary policy next month before making big bets on market direction.

* Comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on CNBC television on Thursday dented expectations of an imminent large scale quantitative easing.

* Treasuries had rallied after minutes of the U.S. central bank's last meeting showed it was prepared to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy strengthens significantly.

* Traders are now waiting to see whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal that the central bank is moving closer to implementing more quantitative easing - dubbed QE3 - in his speech at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 1.5 basis points lower at 1.66 percent having rallied sharply since the minutes were released on Wednesday. T-note futures were 3/32 higher at 133-25/32.

* "The Treasury market has partially reversed the sell-off, but it still underestimates the Fed's resolve to ease monetary policy," Barclays Capital strategists said in a note, adding that an extension of rate guidance or a new asset purchase programme could push yields lower.

* Many traders expect the Fed at a minimum to extend the period it plans to keep exceptionally low rates in place from its current pledge to do so through late 2014. That is seen as supporting the market especially at the short end of the curve.