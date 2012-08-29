LONDON Aug 29 U.S. government bonds were steady
in Europe on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to bet too
strongly that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at
more monetary stimulus later this week.
* Minutes of the August Fed meeting showed more central bank
action could be expected "fairly soon", heightening expectations
among some investors for a third round of quantitative easing
(QE3).
* But U.S. data have picked up since that meeting, keeping
markets cautious. A Reuters poll showed that a small majority of
economists still expect the Fed to hold fire at its September
meeting.
* Bernanke is due to speak at the annual Jackson Hole
central bankers' symposium on Friday. In 2010, he hinted at QE2
at this event.
* U.S. bond yields were little changed across the curve
.
* "It just doesn't feel that the market wants to go further
from here," one trader said. "I think the expectation is that
(Bernanke)'ll be nice and dovish but there's no reason for him
to pre-commit a few days before the meeting."
* Investors are also uncertain about what the European
Central Bank's next policy move is going to look like. Markets
expect the ECB to resume bond purchases to ease Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs, but the timing, size or the conditions
attached to the programme are unclear.
* ECB President Mario Draghi said in a newspaper opinion
piece on Wednesday the bank needs to employ "exceptional
measures" at times to ensure its monetary policy can be
effective.
* "You've still got European concerns on the back burner,"
the trader said.