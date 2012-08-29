LONDON Aug 29 U.S. government bonds were steady in Europe on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to bet too strongly that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at more monetary stimulus later this week.

* Minutes of the August Fed meeting showed more central bank action could be expected "fairly soon", heightening expectations among some investors for a third round of quantitative easing (QE3).

* But U.S. data have picked up since that meeting, keeping markets cautious. A Reuters poll showed that a small majority of economists still expect the Fed to hold fire at its September meeting.

* Bernanke is due to speak at the annual Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium on Friday. In 2010, he hinted at QE2 at this event.

* U.S. bond yields were little changed across the curve .

* "It just doesn't feel that the market wants to go further from here," one trader said. "I think the expectation is that (Bernanke)'ll be nice and dovish but there's no reason for him to pre-commit a few days before the meeting."

* Investors are also uncertain about what the European Central Bank's next policy move is going to look like. Markets expect the ECB to resume bond purchases to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but the timing, size or the conditions attached to the programme are unclear.

* ECB President Mario Draghi said in a newspaper opinion piece on Wednesday the bank needs to employ "exceptional measures" at times to ensure its monetary policy can be effective.

* "You've still got European concerns on the back burner," the trader said.