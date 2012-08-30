LONDON, Aug 30 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were steady in Europe on Thursday, holding near three-week lows and with many market players on the sidelines ahead of a meeting of global central bankers. * Markets believe Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might signal more monetary easing is forthcoming in a speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole gathering. There is also cautious optimism that the European Central Bank will take bold steps to tackle the euro zone's festering debt crisis, fleshing out details at a policy meeting on Sept 6. * But Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura, said Bernanke is unlikely to drop any fresh hint on what the Fed would do at its next policy meeting on Sept 12-13. * "Bernanke's stance is not to tell in advance what policy steps will be taken at an upcoming meeting," Shishido said. "This has not yet fully dawned on markets. But he has already laid out four possible options through minutes of the previous meeting and so on, and he is likely to repeat what he has already said." * Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were little changed at 1.65 percent, with the market settled in a tight range before Bernanke's speech. T-note futures were 1/32 higher at 133-27/32. * "It seems everyone is happy to sit on their hands and wait for Jackson Hole," one trader said. "We're stuck in the middle of the range so there's some decent moves that can happen. If 1.60 percent provides some sort of resistance for the market to rally a bit further, it all depends on Bernanke." * Bond prices could fall ahead of an auction of seven-year notes later in the day as traders try to make room for fresh debt supply. The auction is the last leg of this week's $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply.