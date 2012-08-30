LONDON, Aug 30 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
were steady in Europe on Thursday, holding near three-week lows
and with many market players on the sidelines ahead of a meeting
of global central bankers.
* Markets believe Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
might signal more monetary easing is forthcoming in a speech on
Friday at the Jackson Hole gathering. There is also cautious
optimism that the European Central Bank will take bold steps to
tackle the euro zone's festering debt crisis, fleshing out
details at a policy meeting on Sept 6.
* But Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura, said
Bernanke is unlikely to drop any fresh hint on what the Fed
would do at its next policy meeting on Sept 12-13.
* "Bernanke's stance is not to tell in advance what policy
steps will be taken at an upcoming meeting," Shishido said.
"This has not yet fully dawned on markets. But he has already
laid out four possible options through minutes of the previous
meeting and so on, and he is likely to repeat what he has
already said."
* Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were little
changed at 1.65 percent, with the market settled in a tight
range before Bernanke's speech. T-note futures were 1/32
higher at 133-27/32.
* "It seems everyone is happy to sit on their hands and wait
for Jackson Hole," one trader said. "We're stuck in the middle
of the range so there's some decent moves that can happen. If
1.60 percent provides some sort of resistance for the market to
rally a bit further, it all depends on Bernanke."
* Bond prices could fall ahead of an auction of seven-year
notes later in the day as traders try to make room for fresh
debt supply. The auction is the last leg of this week's $99
billion of U.S. government debt supply.