LONDON, Aug 31 U.S. bond yields were little changed hours ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke and could rise slightly if he falls short of saying another round of quantitative easing is imminent. * Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were up 1 basis point at 1.64 percent, while thirty-year yields were 0.009 bps higher at 2.76 percent. * The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably, minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest meeting suggested. * Given how strongly worded the August meeting minutes were, market participants looking for even more precise or bolder language in Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech later on Friday may be disappointed, analysts said. * "How would he strengthen his language? He can't really, can he, because he has already put it all out there," one trader said. * "We don't have anything on as a desk, I don't think any desk has anything especially interesting on at the moment." * Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank, said Bernanke may refrain from specifics. * "That's the more likely scenario at the moment, and given that the market is already well positioned for perhaps some more concrete stuff, there is a risk that it will be disappointed," he said * But any reaction would be limited by the prospect of further Fed policy action down the line, given the economic backdrop, analysts said. De Groot expected 10-year yields around 1.6-1.7 percent over the medium-term - not far from current levels. * "The economy has been doing a little bit better in recent weeks ... but in underlying terms it still looks rather fragile and for example the manufacturing sector is likely to feel the impact of slowing growth at the global level," de Groot added.