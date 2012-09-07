LONDON, Sept 7 U.S. Treasury yields edged up in Europe on Friday, extending their sharp rise from the previous day as markets anticipated a strong U.S. employment report, which would lower expectations of further Federal Reserve monetary easing.

* The ADP National Employment Report on Thursday showed that U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in August, easily beating economists' expectations for 140,000 new private sector jobs. The numbers helped to boost expectations that the non-farm payrolls report - due at 1230 GMT - may show a bigger rise in non-farm payrolls than economists' median forecast of 125,000 jobs.

* A strong payroll number would likely push up the 10-year yield to around 1.75-80 percent, though its August high of 1.86 percent is seen as major yield resistance, market players said.

* On the other hand, a weak payroll number would likely fan expectations that the Federal Reserve will launch another round of quantitative easing - so called QE3 - at its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.

* "QE3 is unlikely unless August non-farm payrolls are weak," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "Hence longer-dated Treasuries should correct further near-term though much will depend on the reaction of equity markets."

* Benchmark 10-year yields were 3 basis points higher at 1.71 percent, having risen around 8 basis points the previous day after ECB President Mario Draghi lived up to market expectations by unveiling plans to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone countries. That pushed Spanish 10-year bond yields to their lowest levels since May and reduced the allure of safe-haven assets such as Treasuries and German Bunds .

* "Yesterday's price action was pretty ugly and brought out a few bears, the path of least resistance seems to be lower from here," a trader said. "I think the market got a bit long and a bit complacent," he added, referring to the bets dealers make that the market will rise.