LONDON Oct 4 U.S. Treasury yields inched up on
Thursday, remaining within recent ranges as investors looked for
fresh insight into the health of the U.S. labor market from
non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.
* Ten-year U.S. bond yields rose 1 basis point
to 1.63 percent, while thirty-year yields firmed 1.3
bps to 2.83 percent.
* The U.S. economy is expected to have created 113,000
non-farm payroll jobs in September, up from 96,000 in August,
according to a Reuters poll, while the unemployment rate is
expected to have risen to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent.
* Data on Wednesday, including a private employment report,
provided some relief but some analysts said it could not
necessarily be seen as a precursor for the broader jobs number.
U.S. companies added more jobs than expected in September and
activity in the vast services sector picked up.
* "We are going to continue to see further evidence of a
sluggish labor market which will be supportive for Treasuries in
the near term," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
* Investors would also be reluctant to place big bets before
minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and a meeting
by the European Central Bank, where it is expected to keep
interest rates on hold at 0.75 percent, analysts said.
* Stamenkovic said 10-year yields have been stuck in a
1.60-1.65 percent range. One trader said it would take a
disappointing payrolls report for that yield to break the 1.60
percent level, which he said has proven to be a resistance.
* "So far that's capped the gains this week. Every time it
gets up there it hits resistance, the market pulls back," one
trader said. "We need a number lower than (90,000) to be able to
breach 1.60 percent."