BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
LONDON Feb 28 U.S. Treasuries rose in Europe on Thursday, as concern that politicians will struggle to reach a deal to stop growth-crimping spending cuts from kicking in from Friday prompted demand for low risk debt.
President Barack Obama and Republican congressional leaders have yet to reach a deal to avert the $85 billion worth of spending cuts known as the 'sequester" which economists say will hurt the economy.
The looming deadline offset a positive backdrop for equities after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured markets its bond purchases would continue.
"Bernanke let the markets know that the Fed will continue its stimulus for a while, which was a relief for stocks and undermined some demand for bonds, but it's hard to sell bonds with the 'sequester' issue unresolved," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
The benchmark 10-year T-note was last 6/32 up in price to yield 1.88 percent, 2 basis points less than in late U.S. trade on Wednesday while the 30-year T-bond price was 11/32 higher in price to yield 3.08 percent.
"Treasuries are better bid today. We're seeing buying on dips but ultimately I think they might reach a last minute deal (to avert the spending cuts)," one London-based trader said.
Some strategists disagree, seeing protracted negotiations with the uncertainty expected to keep intact demand for low risk government debt.
"In our opinion, the market is displaying a degree of complacency in this regard," Lloyds strategists said in a note.
"Although the immediate sequestration effects may well not impact too greatly, the fact that the GOP seems unlikely to shift its stance over the foreseeable future implies a potentially protracted period of political impasse."
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock