LONDON, March 1 U.S. government bonds rose in Europe on Friday on concerns about the economic impact of automatic federal spending cuts kicking in and uncertainty over Italy's political deadlock.

Across-the-board budget cuts worth $85 billion - known as sequestration - will be introduced on Friday after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a deal to avert them, increasing demand for safe-haven bonds.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is likely to cut its 2013 growth forecast for the United States by at least half a percentage point if the cuts are fully implemented. The Fund's current estimation is that he U.S. economy will expand by 2 percent this year.

Ten-year U.S. T-note yields were last 1.9 basis points lower at 1.8619 percent, while T-note futures were 13/64 higher at 132-29/32.

However, yield falls were limited due to cautious positioning for manufacturing and consumption data later in the day.

"You have the (sequestration) factor, but you also have key data today which may come higher than expected ... and then you see the Treasuries selling off," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.

"I don't think we will go below 1.80 (in 10-year yields) near-term."

Italy's inconclusive election result continued to fuel flows into assets perceived as safe havens. The main worry there is that a prolonged political deadlock may impede the country's efforts to curb its 2 trillion euro debt pile and eventually cause a new wave of contagion in the euro zone.

"Until we will have a government in Italy, the 10-year Treasury yield is unlikely to rise back up to around two percent," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.