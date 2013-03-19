LONDON, March 19 U.S. Treasuries edged up in
Europe on Tuesday as concern that the situation in Cyprus could
deteriorate and spur a revival of the euro zone's debt crisis,
supported demand for low-risk bonds.
Treasuries followed German Bunds higher after a Cypriot
government spokesman said parliament was set to reject a
divisive tax on bank deposits in a vote later in the day, a move
that would push the island closer to a default and banking
collapse.
U.S. 10-year T-notes were last 4/32 up in price
to yield 1.94 percent, 1.4 basis points less than in late U.S.
trade. The benchmark yield touched a 1-1/2 week low near 1.90
percent on Monday as news of the Cyprus plan rocked markets.
"There's talk that the Cyprus parliament is set to reject
the bailout plan or the vote may be postponed so all this
uncertainty is keeping a bid in the Treasury market," a trader
said.
"We're also seeing outright buying (of Bunds) in Europe at
the long end of the curve, that's also helping out the bid in
Treasuries."
The 30-year T-bond rose 2/32 in price to yield
3.16 percent, 2.3 bps down from late New York trade.
Although European officials have said the Cyprus deposit tax
was a one-off measure for a country that accounts for just 0.2
percent of European output, investors fear the rescue plan could
set a precedent for future euro zone bailouts and prompt runs on
banks in other struggling euro zone countries.
"The incident has probably ensured that if a bank or banking
system in Europe is again under strain then depositors are, as a
minimum, likely to be on the table as a bargaining tool and
these depositors would be rational to think hard about the
safety of their money," Deutsche strategists said in a note.
Investors were also looking to a Federal Reserve meeting on
Tuesday and Wednesday, watchful for any signs Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke may consider tapering off or ending bond purchases
after recent data pointed to an improving U.S. economy.
Most Wall Street economists expect that the Fed will
continue its bond purchases through 2013 but at least begin to
wind down in 2014.