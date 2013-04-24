LONDON, April 24 U.S. Treasuries slipped on
Wednesday as investors braced for supply this session, but were
seen remaining within tight ranges.
* U.S. 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to 1.72
percent, sticking to the bottom of a 1.70-1.90 percent range it
has held for most of April.
* The market faces $99 billion in government debt supply
this week, including five-year paper later on Wednesday and
7-year notes on Thursday.
* Investors will also be looking at durable good numbers
this session and gross domestic product data on Friday to see if
it will shed any light on an ongoing debate about when the
Federal Reserve may be able to begin exiting from its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
* "You need something less mixed in the way of economic data
and you need something which generates some fear in the equity
market to break us (from this range) one way or another," Marc
Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.