LONDON, April 25 U.S. 10-year Treasuries eased
on Thursday as traders made way on their books for an auction of
seven-year notes later in the day, interrupting a rally driven
by weak economic data.
The Treasury will complete this week's debt offerings with a
$29 billion seven-year debt auction following an
average sale of a two-year paper on Tuesday and modest demand at
a five-year note auction on Wednesday.
"We have this seven-year auction coming up and after the
rally we had there's a bit of profit-taking," one trader said.ž
Ten-year notes eased 2/32 in price to yield roughly 1.708
percent. The 10-year yield has dropped 14 basis
points so far this month, putting it on track for its biggest
monthly drop since July 2012.
Treasuries rallied in early April after the Bank of Japan
announced its sweeping monetary easing and U.S. jobs data proved
surprisingly weak. They later pulled back but regained footing
toward the middle of the month, supported by weak retail sales
data and by the financial storm in Cyprus.
Their advance has stalled since then, however. The 10-year
yield has mostly moved within a range of about 1.74 percent to
1.67 percent since April 15, with the exception of a short-lived
dip on Tuesday to as low as 1.643 percent.
Capital flows data showed that Japanese investors sold a net
862.6 billion yen in foreign bonds last week, continuing a trend
of fund repatriation seen so far in April.
Seasonal tendencies suggest Japanese investors may soon
start increasing their overseas asset buying, said Taisuke
Tanaka, chief FX strategist at Deutsche Securities in Tokyo.
"From late April through May, pensions reallocate funds for
the new fiscal year, and tend to increase purchases of foreign
securities. Lifers also start putting into action the investment
strategies they announce in the latter half of April," he said
in a recent research note.
Strategies announced by Japanese life insurers for Japan's
financial year to March 2014 suggest that they intend
to increase holdings of currency-hedged overseas bonds in
response to factors such as low Japanese government bond yields,
although some increase in unhedged foreign bond buying is to be
expected as well, Tanaka said.