TOKYO, Sept 6 The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell last month's low to hit its lowest in at least 60 years on eroding confidence in the euro zone's public finance and its banking sector.

The T-notes yield fell to 1.91 percent, far below the low of 1.976 percent marked on Aug 18, as investors sought refuge in U.S. debt. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)