FOREX-Dollar edges up vs yen on 'gotobi' payment date, faces summit pressure
* Japanese demand underpins dollar, offsets N. Korea concerns
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices briefly turned negative on Monday, with 30-year yield rising to session highs as Wall Street stocks pared their initial losses and dealers placed hedges on this week's corporate bond supply they underwrite.
Prices on U.S. 30-year government bonds were last up 5/32, yielding 3.089 percent, down 0.9 basis points from late on Friday. The 30-year yield touched a session high of 3.110 percent in midafternoon trading. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Japanese demand underpins dollar, offsets N. Korea concerns
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
HONG KONG, April 5 Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as investors move to the sidelines before a potentially tense meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.