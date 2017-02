NEW YORK Oct 24 Prices for U.S. Treasuries briefly added to losses on Wednesday after a sale of five-year government debt.

The Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes at a high yield of 0.774 percent.

Prices for 30-year bonds and 10-year notes both extended early losses shortly after the auction before recovering to levels seen before the debt sale.

The 30-year bond last traded down 13/32 to yield 2.925 percent. The 10-year note traded off 5/32 to yield 1.777 percent.